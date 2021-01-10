Herman: No more excuses

Editor:

We have heard plenty from the people who claim COVID-19 is a hoax or a very, very bad case of the flu, supported by rumor and specious reasoning. These are the “deniers.”

But there is something worse: the distortion of the “minimizers.” They use real data of people sickened and killed in this pandemic. However, they contend that it’s all okay, because those real people were old or had an underlying condition and although they may have had many years to share company and love with their families and communities, they were likely to die sometime anyway.

Their argument allows them to acknowledge the data and permit them to oppose and ignore health orders because, you know, “que sera sera” fatalism.

We know the seriousness of COVID-19 are learning about the debilitating damage done even in young and healthy people and even in people who have very mild symptoms, including long-term damage to heart, lungs and brain. We know the struggle of health care providers. We cannot deny the pain of families and community. We know the harm to children and families when schools close because staff and students are decimated by the virus.