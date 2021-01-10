Herman: No more excuses

Editor:
We have heard plenty from the people who claim COVID-19 is a hoax or a very, very bad case of the flu, supported by rumor and specious reasoning. These are the “deniers.”
But there is something worse: the distortion of the “minimizers.” They use real data of people sickened and killed in this pandemic. However, they contend that it’s all okay, because those real people were old or had an underlying condition and although they may have had many years to share company and love with their families and communities, they were likely to die sometime anyway.
Their argument allows them to acknowledge the data and permit them to oppose and ignore health orders because, you know, “que sera sera” fatalism.
We know the seriousness of COVID-19 are learning about the debilitating damage done even in young and healthy people and even in people who have very mild symptoms, including long-term damage to heart, lungs and brain. We know the struggle of health care providers. We cannot deny the pain of families and community. We know the harm to children and families when schools close because staff and students are decimated by the virus.
Meanwhile the minimizers parse data to explain away the awful toll of this virus and to oppose health restrictions. For some, it’s “carpe diem” (you know, “eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die”). Others miss family and social connections and can’t wait. Worse are those who try to assign the “real” cause of death to something else.
As COVID-19 thrives in Wyoming and debilitates and kills, we know how to slow it down: mask, distance and clean. We also know people don’t do a great job at it when it’s voluntary. We know that life-as-usual is a super-spreader. We have health orders because they are necessary to get this surge under control, working with the vaccines.
Please, folks, no more excuses. We don’t like to be told what to do. I get it. But please follow directives to help everyone, young, healthy, elderly, vulnerable.
We are all worth it. No excuses.
MARGUERITE HERMAN, Cheyenne