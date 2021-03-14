Herman: We should promote a culture of life

Editor:

There are many good arguments to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming and replace it with life imprisonment. Here are my own faith-based reasons to support a bill in the 2021 Legislature for repeal.

I’ve had heart-felt conversations with people who oppose repeal and rely on isolated verses in the Old Testament that people should die for their sins, even contrary to other texts in the Old and New Testaments. Rather than “cherry picking” verses, let me talk about the moral dictates of my faith and how that informs my support for repeal.

The Old Testament and the teaching of Christ call us to protect life, practice mercy and reject vengeance. As a Catholic, I have convictions about good and evil, sin and redemption, justice and mercy. I am called to respect the life and dignity of every human being, even the worst among us. Respect for life applies to all. In the face of a culture of death, every effort should be made to promote a culture of life.