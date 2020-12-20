Herold: Wyoming values -- courage pride and selfishness

Editor:

In the wake of the Governor’s newest public health orders, Wyomingites have once again taken to their keyboards and streets to protest science-based strategies for reducing COVID-19 infection and death. The common theme among these protests: personal liberty.

Americans and Wyomingites are dying. The last days of November into the first week of December claimed four of the top eight deadliest days in American history, with death counts falling directly behind the dates of the Galveston hurricane, Battle of Antietam, Battle of Gettysburg, and Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. After the Galveston hurricane, many Wyoming cities established relief funds to collect donations for Texans impacted by the hurricane. Over eleven percent of Wyoming adults are veterans who have courageously served our country. After September 11th, Wyoming’s 153rd Airlift Wing was the first unit to resume flying, transporting blood donations critically needed to save lives. But now, when our country is fighting another battle, this time against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Wyomingites whine and cry about wearing a mask -- an evidence-based strategy to protecting the health of our communities.