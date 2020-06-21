Hetherington: Wyoming Veterans Home residents treated like prisoners
Hetherington: Wyoming Veterans Home residents treated like prisoners

Editor:

The head of the the Wyoming Department of Health is concerned with the mental health of residents of long-term living facilities, why are those who have served their country at the Wyoming Veterans Home being treated like prisoners? There are six wings, all of the doors are locked and the residents are being funneled to one area, which would the spread of COVID-19 much easier. During fire drills we have to walk through the building to exit, I hope the fire is not in one of the wings.

This situation is depressing the residents to a great extent, we would like someone to use some common sense. We are two miles from town and there is only one entrance to the property. So other than the staff coming and going, there isn't a lot of threat of contagion.

JACK HETHERINGTON, Buffalo

