Hetherington: Wyoming Veterans Home residents treated like prisoners

The head of the the Wyoming Department of Health is concerned with the mental health of residents of long-term living facilities, why are those who have served their country at the Wyoming Veterans Home being treated like prisoners? There are six wings, all of the doors are locked and the residents are being funneled to one area, which would the spread of COVID-19 much easier. During fire drills we have to walk through the building to exit, I hope the fire is not in one of the wings.