Hicks: Plant more Harriet Hageman

Editor:

Well, it’s that time of year again. The crop has been planted, and it has been very fruitful. What crop season am I talking about? Why, election sign season, of course. I usually don’t pay much attention to most signs, but this year there is one that caught my interest. The sign for Harriet Hageman. This is one I do support planting and growing.

I have known her for just over five years now, and she has never failed to impress me. She is 100% Wyoming, born and raised here in the Cowboy State. She is tough and smart as they come.

Our current representative has become like an overgrown thorn bush. She was fine in the beginning, but has outgrown her usefulness. I hope to see more of those Hageman signs sprouting up in my neck of the woods. I encourage all of you voters to put your trust in Hageman. You won’t be disappointed.