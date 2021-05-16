Hinckley: Move on from 'how things used to be'

Editor:

What can Wyoming do to prevent more young people from leaving the state?

Short answer: Start electing to the Wyoming Legislature folks with a vision for the future that encompasses the 21st century. We stand little chance of retaining young people in Wyoming by our obstinate focus on “how things used to be” and slogans like, “Wyoming is what America was”, etc..

Consider the questions a person fresh out of school, ready to start a career and take on the world, asks themselves:

Group A -- Where can I find the lowest taxes? Which state has the worst work-place safety record? Where can I be sure there will be no public-services freeloaders? Where can I go that will guarantee unlimited access to guns? Which state is most fiercely protective of my private property rights? Where can I go where public property is dedicated to turning natural resources into cash?