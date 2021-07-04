Hinckley: We have the weapons to fight COVID

Editor:
We in Wyoming take pride in personal responsibility and in meeting threats head on. Wyoming leads the nation in gun ownership, much of it motivated by concern for personal safety and the safety of our loved ones.
Yet Wyoming trails the nation in deployment of the most effective weapon against the invasion of the COVID-19 virus. Thanks in part to President Trump’s Project Warpspeed and the world-leading technologies developed in U.S. labs, we in America have the arms we need to repel this enemy of the people. Why aren’t we using them?
We debate the pros and cons of a Glock 9mm vs. a S&W .38 before the purchase of a handgun. And the terminology is identical to comparing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines -- which vaccine/handgun has been proven to be “reliable and effective for self defense”.
We thoughtfully consider numbers on home invasions and averted robberies, yet we ignore the 600,000 dead and over 2 million hospitalized wounded in the U.S. war with COVID. Even if the statistics have been inflated to hype the cases, we have taken stronger action against lesser threats.
We are honest about the side-effects of gun ownership, like fatal accidents and impulsive suicide. We view these as rare and unfortunate -- a small price to pay to ensure our personal safety. Yet we are intimidated by the small chances of vaccine side effects?
We decry those too squeamish about guns to properly arm themselves against would-be criminals. Yet we surrender to a virus picking off friends and neighbors with a defeatist shrug.
Highly effective vaccines are now widely and freely available to anyone in Wyoming. Are we forgoing the opportunity to stop this bad guy in its tracks, risking our lives and the lives of those we love, as some sort of political statement? How crazy is that!
Now is the time for every good citizen to step up and do their part. The right weapons are on the shelf. Go get your vaccine folks!
BERN HINCKLEY, Laramie