Hinckley: We have the weapons to fight COVID

Editor:

We in Wyoming take pride in personal responsibility and in meeting threats head on. Wyoming leads the nation in gun ownership, much of it motivated by concern for personal safety and the safety of our loved ones.

Yet Wyoming trails the nation in deployment of the most effective weapon against the invasion of the COVID-19 virus. Thanks in part to President Trump’s Project Warpspeed and the world-leading technologies developed in U.S. labs, we in America have the arms we need to repel this enemy of the people. Why aren’t we using them?

We debate the pros and cons of a Glock 9mm vs. a S&W .38 before the purchase of a handgun. And the terminology is identical to comparing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines -- which vaccine/handgun has been proven to be “reliable and effective for self defense”.

We thoughtfully consider numbers on home invasions and averted robberies, yet we ignore the 600,000 dead and over 2 million hospitalized wounded in the U.S. war with COVID. Even if the statistics have been inflated to hype the cases, we have taken stronger action against lesser threats.