Editor:

As a physician in Cheyenne for 24 years, I was extremely saddened by Sen. Boner's statement about physicians during the discussion on a much needed amendment to the Chemical abortion ban bill.

He stated that he did not trust physicians to tell the truth or do the right thing. I cannot fathom what has happened to make him believe such a statement.

The vast majority of physicians in Wyoming and the nation are hard working individuals who spend the majority of their time trying to help people to the best of their ability. I personally have spent most of my adult life working long hours, taking 24 to 72 hour long call shifts to deliver babies and take care of the women in this state.

Sen. Boner and his colleagues have advanced several bills this year that could criminalize physicians for treating patients as their profession says they should. These senators seem to believe that they know more by doing a google search than physicians who have spent years and years studying and keeping up with the science and taking care of the people of this state.

There may come a time when physicians decide taking care of the people of this state is not worth it. Where will these senators be when there are not providers left who are willing to do this work? We are not the enemy. We are merely people doing the best we can to take care of the residents of Wyoming. Please stop trying to make us criminals.