Hladik: Republicans should get to choose their candidate

Editor:

This is directed to all who consider themselves to be members of the Democrat Party (regardless of your location).

There is information circulating that some are, or have been considering, switching parties for the purpose of voting for Liz Cheney in the primary election. I have no idea whether this is "fake news" or not.

If it is accurate information, then it is very telling.

The first thing it tells me is that Democrats are not interested in any way, shape, manner, or form, in free, fair, and honest elections. I am perfectly happy to allow any and all Democrats to choose your candidates for office; it would not occur to me make any attempt to manipulate or influence your Primary. I believe that all persons should follow their conscience when voting; no one can be faulted for following their moral code when voting.

The second thing that it tells me is that Democrats, by and large, have no moral compass, for all practical purposes. If the only way to achieve your goals is by cheating, lying, underhanded manipulation, and stealing elections, and not through the superiority of your ideas, then everything that Mollie Hemingway wrote in Rigged is 100% accurate.

The third thing it tells me is that Liz Cheney is a very useful tool for Nancy Pelosi and President Biden.

I think that Republicans should be allowed to choose their own candidate(s) for office, without interference. Chances are, with all that out-of-state money pouring into her campaign coffers, Cheney will win anyway. So, I fail to understand why there is this apparent need to try to corrupt what may already be a foregone conclusion. I am going to vote in the primary, and just so everyone knows, if Liz is the Republican candidate for House in the general election, I won’t be voting for any candidate.

MARK HLADIK, Casper

