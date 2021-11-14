Hodgins: Just a thought

Editor:

Dear Mr. Gray,

In light of recent happenings, the constituents of Wyoming, a state loved by many free-thinkers alike, are frustrated. We are frustrated that our representatives' voices are being shunned when it is our absolute right to be heard.

Mr. Gray, I believe you and your fellow legislators are missing a huge get-out-of-jail-free-card.

Over the last decade, states all over the U.S. have set in motion the next breakthrough in modern-prohibition; according to numerous survey's, majority of citizens support the legalization of marijuana.

I'm sure you know the whole spiel, but has it occurred to you that Wyoming may find the answer to the impending doom our federal funding faces if our voices fail to be hearkened?

Just a thought.

ALEXANDRA HODGINS, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0