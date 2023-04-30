I am writing to express my concerns about the proposed ordinance change to adjust the limited liquor license hours in Casper, which the City Council claims is meant to correct an oversight in the existing ordinance. However, evidence suggests that the changes made to the previous ordinance regarding club licensees' operating hours were deliberate, not an oversight.

By comparing the wording in the 2019 version of the ordinance to the 2021 version, it is clear that the decision to keep the club licensees starting at 9 a.m. was a deliberate change. This raises questions about the validity of the council's claim that the current proposal is meant to correct an oversight.

Furthermore, recent events during a council work session have led to speculation that council members may be engaging in private discussions about how they will vote on ordinances. This raises concerns about transparency and proper decision-making processes within the council. It is essential for our community to trust that the council is making decisions openly and honestly.

Additionally, I am concerned that the proposed change could lead to an increase in intoxicated drivers on the road during early morning hours when students and community members are commuting to school. We must prioritize public safety and consider the potential negative effects of this change on our community.

One solution is a permitting system for early morning alcohol sales, which would take into account factors such as the school year and holidays with higher-than-normal traffic density. This system would allow for more oversight of the permits and provide valuable insight into any negative effects that may arise as a result of the change.

I urge the City Council to carefully consider the evidence and concerns presented, and to be transparent about their decision-making process. Implementing a permitting system could strike a balance between the desires of a few establishments and the broader concerns of our community, without compromising transparency or public safety.