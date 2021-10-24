Holloway: Change will happen when different leaders are elected

Editor:

Editor, What a thrill to see so many people support the constitutional right to privacy of people who want to end a pregnancy. But, while rallies may bring out the like-minded and "send a message," real, impactful change only comes from electing people who are willing to protect those constitutional rights. If you attended the rally on October 2, great! Now it's time for you to consider running for office, recruiting candidates, and working on campaigns for those who pledge to protect our reproductive liberty.

We won't change the minds of Representatives like Chuck Gray and his zealous ilk. They must be defeated and sent packing from the legislature.

If you think you would like to run and to serve, but think you don't have the smarts or whatever, all you need to do is attend one meeting of our elected officials, at any level, to realize you can do what they do, and likely better.

Buck off our bodies, Pro-choice Wyoming and other organizations that showed up on Oct. 2 must now do the real work of recruiting and supporting candidates for elected office. If you want more information or encouragement to run, please contact me at buckoffourbodies@gmail.com.

Thank you to all the fabulous people who made the Oct. 2 rally happen.