Holloway: Contribute to the solution

Editor:

To those of you still complaining about the price of gasoline, why aren't you screaming at the manufacturers about why our vehicles don't get at least 50 miles to the gallon?

Why are vehicles getting no better miles per gallon than they did in the 80s and 90s?

I thought capitalism was about innovation and disrupting industries that fail to provide what consumers demand?

We all helped kill the electric car, consumers, manufacturers, unions, policy makers, and financiers.

It's time to right that mistake by demanding your next car or big, stupid truck or SUV gets at least 50 miles to the gallon if you are not going to choose an electric vehicle.

Imagine driving past the gas station when gas is $4.00 a gallon or more and thinking nothing of it because you're not shackled by the antiquated gas powered engine.

Or don't. And blame others because that's always easier than thinking about what you've done to contribute to the problem and are not doing to contribute to the solution.