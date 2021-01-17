Holtzer: It's time to stop embarrassing the country

In my nearly 80 years on this earth I have never witnessed the insanity that seems to be so prevalent today. For God’s sake where did people’s good sense go? How could anyone justify what happened in our nation’s Capitol earlier this week? It was the silliest, most childish exhibition of the craziness that has swept the nation for far too long. We have had bad Presidents before, will have more in the future, but where does that justify this sort of behavior? God Go, grow up and think of the example you are setting for the younger generations.