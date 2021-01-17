Holtzer: It's time to stop embarrassing the country

Editor:
In my nearly 80 years on this earth I have never witnessed the insanity that seems to be so prevalent today. For God’s sake where did people’s good sense go? How could anyone justify what happened in our nation’s Capitol earlier this week? It was the silliest, most childish exhibition of the craziness that has swept the nation for far too long. We have had bad Presidents before, will have more in the future, but where does that justify this sort of behavior? God Go, grow up and think of the example you are setting for the younger generations.
I did not vote for Mr. Trump, do not and never did like Mr. Trump, but he was the president of the United States of America. Your responsibility as an American is to respect the office, even if the present holder of that office is not to your liking.
Thankfully we voted him out, and he was voted out in spite of what some of you would like to believe. Please stop embarrassing our country and remember for all her faults this is still the greatest country in the world.
KATHLEEN HOLTZER, Meeteetse
KATHLEEN HOLTZER, Meeteetse