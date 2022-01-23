Hopbell: Money could be spent on at-home tests

With the newer COVID-19 at-home antigen rapid test kits, Wyoming can do a great service to those of us that receive Health Care through Medicare/Medicaid and help save money for private health insurers if some left-over COVID Relief money was used to offer a limited number of the at-home tests like the ones now offered through the federal government. Four free tests per household from the federal government is great and the great state of Wyoming can do the same. Our neighboring states are doing this. Last year Wyoming offered test kits from Vault Health and while this pandemic continues, help with at-home testing only makes sense to me.