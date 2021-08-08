Hopkins: If not human, then what?

In the "Letters" section of the Aug. 1 edition of the Star-Tribune were comments from a reader who stated that Wyoming was no longer the "Equality State." Why? Because "the State of Wyoming takes away an individual's right to have an abortion." This act is also known as killing or destroying a human fetus. Some say that if the fetus is not viable i.e., if it cannot survive on it's own, then it isn't considered to be human. That fetus was created with a human sperm and a human egg. Not human? What genus or species is it?