Hopkins: It's a despicable idea

Editor:
Having an abortion clinic in Casper is a despicable idea. Abortions destroy unborn children.
Some claim that until the child is viable, that is,being able to survive on it's own it's not human.
Babies are created from a human sperm and a human egg. What other species could a baby possibly be? There are ways to prevent pregnancy if a baby would not be welcome. There are couples who would be happy to adopt that child. Please, let's not have a clinic that specializes killing unborn humans.
MARY HOPKINS, Casper