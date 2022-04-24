 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopkins: It's a despicable idea

Editor:

Having an abortion clinic in Casper is a despicable idea. Abortions destroy unborn children.

Some claim that until the child is viable, that is,being able to survive on it's own it's not human.

Babies are created from a human sperm and a human egg. What other species could a baby possibly be? There are ways to prevent pregnancy if a baby would not be welcome. There are couples who would be happy to adopt that child. Please, let's not have a clinic that specializes killing unborn humans.

MARY HOPKINS, Casper

