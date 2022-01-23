Hopkins: Wild horses in Wyoming are not native

An op-ed in Sunday's paper prompted me to respond to the question, "Who benefits from the wild horse roundup?" True wild horses went extinct in North America between 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Wild horses in Wyoming are not native. The horses we see now are descended from those used by Spanish explorers of this area many centuries ago. They could be described as an invasive species. They forage on food that our native wildlife species eat. Visitors don't don't come to Wyoming to see horses. There are many other attractions that bring them here including the proximity to Yellowstone National Park. I don't know what becomes of the meat from these animals. I'd like to think it goes to feed the needy in other nations. In many countries horse meat is considered very savory.