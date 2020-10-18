Howard: Endorsement for Lynnette Grey Bull

Editor:

I would like to take a few minutes to express my endorsement for Lynnette Grey Bull for United States Congress. I have known Lynnette for a couple of years and I am proud to call her my friend. She and I worked together in my preschool classroom. In that time I learned that she is a very dedicated person, putting our students’ priorities first and taking a keen interest in their welfare. It didn’t take me long to realize that she cares for everyone with the same zeal that she had for our students.

In our conversations she told me about her passion for human rights to include people of all races and backgrounds. Lynnette was appointed to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Movement Task Force for the State of Wyoming by Governor Mark Gordon. In that capacity, she has been an advocate for Native women; a sometimes forgotten group of people that desperately needs a voice. Lynnette has been a voice for them and she remains vigilant in her effort to bring awareness of this problem to the people of Wyoming. If elected, she will give no less attention to her constituents.

The people of Wyoming need someone in Congress that will speak and act on our behalf. She will truly represent the real values of all the people of this state and not bow to special interests or lobbyists. She can’t be bought and that is refreshing. That is called integrity. I would encourage you all to cast your vote for Lynnette Grey Bull for U.S. Congress. You won’t regret it.

RON HOWARD, Riverton

