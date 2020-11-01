Huber: Democracy depends on all of us

Editor:

I wanted to write this letter for several reasons. The first is to thank Bunky Loucks for his ten years of service as a Representative to the Wyoming legislature. It was through discussions with him that I became aware of the significant time and effort he put forth to serve in that role. While Bunky and I have rarely held similar views politically, I have great respect for him in his sincere desire to make a positive difference for the people of our community and state.

I am not certain that the residents of Wyoming realize the number of hours that are necessary to research and develop a bill for introduction. It is important to study the issues from a variety of perspectives by researching the literature and speaking with stakeholders. This is essential toward understanding the impact of any change or addition to the laws that maintain our democracy and protect our freedoms. In addition, much work is done through standing committees which, in the past, required travel to various locations in the state when the legislature was not in session. The members of those committees as well as the full legislative body must become educated on the subjects to be brought before them for discussion and voting.