Huebner: Cheney had moral backbone

I’m impressed by Liz Cheney’s moral backbone in making her vote for impeachment. I think it emboldened others in her party to vote with their conscience and not out of fear of retribution from the more radical members of the party, and the result was the most bi-partisan impeachment in the history of the country. I hope Republicans in the Senate will display the same moral strength and hold this president accountable for his incitement of the shameful and dangerous protest at the capitol, not to mention his two months of lying about his loss. Let’s close the door on this dark chapter in American history.