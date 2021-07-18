Humberson: Trump received the vaccine, so should you

I have been a registered pharmacist for 39 years. I have decades of pharmacy practice after graduating from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in 1982. I was raised and educated in Casper public schools.

I need to understand why so many in Wyoming refuse to take the very vaccine that former President Trump helped develop and get to the market. He has been vaccinated, as his family. Most congressional members have been vaccinated. Why would they take it and then tell you not to ?