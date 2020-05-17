Humberson: We must survive and adapt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I just read an editorial the May 9 Star-Tribune paper that I both agree with the start and vigorously disagree in the conclusion. Having grown up in Casper, educated in Laramie at UW School of Pharmacy, and a registered pharmacist in Wyoming for nearly 40 years, I call into question his conclusions.

Rep. David Miller's statement about the service economy and how we make nothing in the United State is correct. His conclusion, that regulation has caused the problem, is totally wrong. Greed created the problem. Corporations that no longer are concerned about their workers and their communities created the problem. The ones that off-shored their factories, businesses and corporate headquarters. Most of the regulations Miller so vigorously argues are the cause of our woes need evaluating on their individual merits.

Most regulation is designed to protect the citizenry from harm. To suggest that all regulation and all government bureaucracy is evil and has caused our present situation is a delusion in search of an uneducated audience. To use the suffering of a pandemic to argue that regulations are somehow to blame for the present economic situation in Wyoming is rich. Lack of economic diversity has created Wyoming's problem.