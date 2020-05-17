Humberson: We must survive and adapt

Editor:
I just read an editorial the May 9 Star-Tribune paper that I both agree with the start and vigorously disagree in the conclusion. Having grown up in Casper, educated in Laramie at UW School of Pharmacy, and a registered pharmacist in Wyoming for nearly 40 years, I call into question his conclusions.
Rep. David Miller's statement about the service economy and how we make nothing in the United State is correct. His conclusion, that regulation has caused the problem, is totally wrong. Greed created the problem. Corporations that no longer are concerned about their workers and their communities created the problem. The ones that off-shored their factories, businesses and corporate headquarters. Most of the regulations Miller so vigorously argues are the cause of our woes need evaluating on their individual merits.
Most regulation is designed to protect the citizenry from harm. To suggest that all regulation and all government bureaucracy is evil and has caused our present situation is a delusion in search of an uneducated audience. To use the suffering of a pandemic to argue that regulations are somehow to blame for the present economic situation in Wyoming is rich. Lack of economic diversity has created Wyoming's problem.
So the solution is not to harm the citizens of the state by eliminating regulations that keep them safe and gutting a government and education system that keeps the public safe and educated, but to find new business models that are not dependent on such extraction businesses for the entire economy of the state.
As a pharmacist, I have seen my profession go from typewriters to now robots that fill the medication. The only way to survive is to adapt. Wyoming also needs to adapt economically and not just return to "typewriters" and ignore that computers now exist.
CHRIS HUMBERSON, R.PH. Sammamish, Washington
