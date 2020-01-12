Hunnicutt: Employers have abandon coal miners

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Pity Wyoming coal miners. Their employers abandon them, the courts allow their employers to renege on back pay, retirement and health benefits. Now all Wyoming tax payers get the bill.

Then their chosen representatives in Washington don’t even bother to support, much less sponsor, a bill to cover these things! Guess we all know who tells Barrasso, Enzi and Cheney how to vote. I hope Wyoming voters remember who owns them next election.