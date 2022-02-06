Hunnicutt: We deserve transparency

Editor:

Sunday’s CST was a gem, lots of interesting articles, but some disturbing information.

Case in point was the article about our police officer attacking and injuring a citizen back in October of 2021. I know the wheels of justice move slowly, but it would seem our police department is more concerned with protecting one of their own than Casper residents. I respect law enforcement, they do a difficult job at times. They need to understand the people of Casper deserve transparency in order to have trust.

In the opinion section I read Ellen Gerst’s column stating her frustration trying to report facts when the facts are not available. Thanks to her diligence we are able to learn of these errs and omissions by our employees. We pay law enforcement to protect us equally.

Another thought provoking opinion by Tim Stubson rattled my core. Wyoming people deserve better when it comes to our children. It’s past time to change the way our replacement officials are selected. The current party in power does not represent my values, nor, I feel, the values of good Wyoming Republicans. They are the party of “chicken littles” spreading fear in order to control the residents. Wyomingites should disavow this fear mongering politics for what it is, sheer balderdash! Please consider voting for representatives that really represent our values.

MARY HUNNICUTT, Casper

