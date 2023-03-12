Editor:

I noticed in today’s paper that the city manager is requesting funds for a new generator for Metro Animal Control. While that is extremely important for the care of the animals, Metro is operating out of a 40 year old building which is in dire need of replacement.

The kennels are far too small so there is no room for a raised bed; the dogs have to lie on concrete, many times in their own urine and feces. The only time they see the light of day or are able to breathe fresh air is due to the dedicated volunteers who show up to walk them.

Casper can and should do better than putting bandaids on that decrepit old building. Cheyenne, for example, has a beautiful shelter, as does Buffalo, Sheridan, Jackson, and most Wyoming cities.

I know there is a long-overdue task force working on solving the myriad of problems at Metro, thankfully. But the ultimate solution must be a new building, as soon as possible. The care of homeless animals is indicative of the character and compassion of a community. The current building is untenable and has been overlooked for years, as has the well-being of the homeless animals it houses.