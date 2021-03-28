Hunter: Roe v. Wade didn't have to be a disaster

Editor:

I read the 66-page Roe v. Wade decision for the first time and I have to admit it is a travesty. The Supreme Court had legal precedent to issue a definitive ruling, which would have nullified all the abortion bills winding there way through the Wyoming Legislature. But in true sausage making tradition, the nine male justices opted for Solomon’s Bargain where they cut the Constitution in half and this decision has divided America ever since.

After mansplaining for 41 pages, the Justices chose a convoluted solution instead relying on the plain language of the Fourth Amendment. These diviners of our Constitution threw out the opportunity to set a clear definition on what is a private decision and instead opened Pandora's box with their misguided interpretation. The Founders would be horrified to find that the State had a compelling interest in that personal decision.

On page 41 of the decision, the nine carried through with Solomon’s threat by collectively dividing the Constitution in half by chiseling the words: “With this we do not agree." Had these men removed the “do not” from the previous sentence then the Constitution would be intact, and Roe would not have become the disaster we have come to know.

This punch line of the previous 41 pages was this monumental sentence: