Hunter: Roe v. Wade didn't have to be a disaster

Editor:
I read the 66-page Roe v. Wade decision for the first time and I have to admit it is a travesty. The Supreme Court had legal precedent to issue a definitive ruling, which would have nullified all the abortion bills winding there way through the Wyoming Legislature. But in true sausage making tradition, the nine male justices opted for Solomon’s Bargain where they cut the Constitution in half and this decision has divided America ever since.
After mansplaining for 41 pages, the Justices chose a convoluted solution instead relying on the plain language of the Fourth Amendment. These diviners of our Constitution threw out the opportunity to set a clear definition on what is a private decision and instead opened Pandora's box with their misguided interpretation. The Founders would be horrified to find that the State had a compelling interest in that personal decision.
On page 41 of the decision, the nine carried through with Solomon’s threat by collectively dividing the Constitution in half by chiseling the words: “With this we do not agree." Had these men removed the “do not” from the previous sentence then the Constitution would be intact, and Roe would not have become the disaster we have come to know.
This punch line of the previous 41 pages was this monumental sentence:
“On the basis of elements such as these, appellant and some amici argue that the woman's right is absolute and that she is entitled to terminate her pregnancy at whatever time, in whatever way, and for whatever reason she alone chooses.”
Had these nine men agreed with the legitimate evidence that resulted in the sentence above, by using the words "With this we agree", the abortion discussion would have been castrated in America. Instead this decision has birthed a group that lives and breathes in the sanctity of the Second Amendment, while actively destroying the Fourth Amendment. Hypocrisy.
Americans that believe in America should fight for the entire Constitution and not just the part that suits them at the moment. It is clear that your neighbors and the State have no right to ask or interfere in one's pregnancy, just as the Fourth Amendment intended.
GREG HUNTER, Laramie