Hunter: Watch for unintended consequences

I am a former real estate appraiser with 34 years experience. The bill limiting assessments to 3% is suspiciously like California's Proposition 13. This could cause an avalanche of unintended consequences.

I was a county appraiser in San Luis Obispo, California in 1975 when prop 13 passed, and then again in Kern County in 2008, and saw the wreckage.

The local assessor was doing his duty after the previous assessor didn't do hers. The people complaining have been getting off easy for years. Once people understand the law and how real estate values are determined the outcry should abate. They believe in market value when selling their property, or when refinancing but not when it comes to tax.