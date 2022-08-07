Hurn: Marton ranch acquisition is a good thing

Editor:

At a time when access to quality hunting and fishing opportunities in many states are becoming more limited, Wyomingites can celebrate the expansion of our public access with the recent acquisition of the Marton Ranch along the North Platte River.

As a fishing guide of the North Platte, I’ve seen firsthand the desire of Americans to seek opportunities for outdoor recreation as we move forward following the pandemic. The patchwork of public and private land around the river makes access for hunting, fishing, and recreation difficult. This acquisition opens over 35,000 acres of new public land along with access to 40,000 acres of formerly landlocked state and federal land, a win for outdoor enthusiasts and our tourism economy.

The ruggedness and raw unpredictability of public wild lands is what first drew me to hunting and fishing. Wyomingites share that love for public lands, and I was dismayed to hear that Gov. Gordon along with Sens. Lummis and Barrasso and Rep. Cheney are appealing this acquisition.

As Wyoming continues to grow its outdoor recreation economy it is in our best interest as a state to improve access to landlocked public lands. I appreciate the efforts of the Marton family to broker this important acquisition with the Bureau of Land Management, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Conservation Fund. I hope that Gov. Gordon and the Wyoming Congressional Delegation reconsider their opposition.