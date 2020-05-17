Huskinson: I appreciate the PRBRC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As a coal miner who worked for 39 years in the Powder River Basin I would like to show my appreciation for the PRBRC.

My experience with the PRBRC is one of compassion for the State of Wyoming and the people who live and work here.

On July 1, 2019, my employer Blackjewel laid off and locked out over 580 coal miners along with many other coal-related jobs. With the expertise of the PRBRC, I was able to navigate primeclerk.com and other information as to what was happening with my job at Blackjewel. In my opinion, if the PRBRC had not held Contura accountable for their mining permit, Campbell County would have suffered much more revenue loss.

As a member of the PRBRC their goal is to always try to save and enhance community revenue from extractive industries.

The mess that awaits Campbell County with reclamation costs and current job loss is staggering. I feel safe knowing that the PRBRC is ensuring local governments and workers get their fair share of our natural resources that are mined and drilled here in Wyoming.