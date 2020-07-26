Hutcherson: Remembering a teacher lost to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd. She was a beloved, lifelong educator. She is among the more than 135,000 and counting casualties of the coronavirus. Byrd was one of three Arizona teachers sharing a classroom, teaching summer school. All three caught the virus.

Kimberly Byrd was one of many educators who have already lost their lives to COVID-19. Sadly, she will not be the last. Teachers and education employees across the nation are coming to terms with the fearful reality that they are now frontline responders in this pandemic.

Political pressure at the national level has trickled into every community in America with crippling force, and the message is clear: Reopening schools is a priority. Safely reopening schools is not. Because of preexisting conditions, or by nature of their age, a third of American teachers are at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus. Wyoming educators are being called upon to put themselves and their families in harm’s way to allow our society to return to “normal.”