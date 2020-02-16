Ide: Lodging tax isn't what it seems

Editor:

Last year’s harmful lodging tax bill is being repackaged and renamed this year by legislators who refuse to shrink government. House Bill 134, Wyoming Tourism Account Funding, is really just a tax on local Wyoming people who travel the state for sports, recreation and work. Despite the rhetoric that this bill will primarily affect out-of-state tourists, this is certainly not the case! The people who will be burdened by this tax are parents and grandparents traveling around the state for sports activities, workers and businesses in Wyoming who must travel for work, and folks who enjoy camping and visiting our wonderful state parks.

HB 134 can make the tax on hotels run as high as 13 percent. This is Wyoming, not New York! The bill adds a 3 percent tax to fund the state tourism office, then imposes a mandatory 2 percent local lodging tax with an additional 2 percent if approved by voters.

The lodging tax bill takes away the vote from local citizens to approve the initial 2 percent lodging tax. This guarantee was the carrot to keep local lodging boards from opposing the 3 percent state lodging tax. There will be no accountability for local boards if the 2 percent is guaranteed without voter approval.