Ifland: Superintendent should resign or be dismissed

Editor:
With regard to the recent utterly abhorrent press release from the superintendent of public instruction concerning the USDA’s mandate supporting the dignity of all students, I agree with the late Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s assessment: “It’s a universal law — intolerance is the first sign of an inadequate education. An ill-educated person behaves with arrogant impatience, whereas truly profound education breeds humility." Having shown himself to be ill-educated, the superintendent should resign or be dismissed. This situation easily could have been foreseen, and the governor should be held accountable for his poor judgement in the appointment.
JANE IFLAND, Casper