Illoway: Cheney is not a 'despicable human being'

Editor:

The other day, former president Trump called our Wyoming Congressional Representative a “despicable human being," which is like calling the kettle black. There is no reason for him to call our member of Congress “a despicable human being” except that he had another hissy fit and lost his temper one more time. Do not forget that Cheney voted with Trump over 90% of the time.

Our congressional representative is a fine individual and when one of her constituents calls Cheney for help, she is right there to listen to their concerns and problems. Cheney has a great staff in the state, and they are there to listen and pass on constituents' concerns to Cheney.

For the former president to call her “despicable” is uncalled for and proves that he has no regard for people who disagree with him and he is not worthy to be president of our great nation again. Yes, I did vote for him twice but never again. He did some very good things for the country and Wyoming but has allowed his mouth to run amuck, and he should stop his despicable attacks and being a bully to everybody he disagrees with.

Cheney is a smart woman, a hard worker and darn good member of Congress who believes in the Constitution and the country, which unfortunately Trump chooses not to understand or appreciate.

People who support Trump need to think long and hard, because when you do not bend to what he wants, he will “fire” you, and he will cast you aside like a piece of trash.

Support Liz Cheney. You will not be making a mistake.