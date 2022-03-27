Ivers: Common sense should govern

A year ago following the annual state of the state address Gordon admitted: “More than 670 of our friends, neighbors, parents and grandparents have succumbed to this unpredictable disease. And I’m sad that Wyoming doesn’t do as well nationally when it comes to deaths per capita. And I ask myself each night as I pray, what more could we have done to save those souls who were taken from us by this hideous virus.”

As of Tuesday, from Wyoming Public Radio: “The Wyoming Department of Health reports 14 more deaths since their last update on Friday [03/18]. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,783.” That means that in the past year there have been more than 1,100 deaths associated with novel coronavirus of people in Wyoming, most of them Republicans, almost twice as many fatalities as had occurred by March 2021. The governor’s happy with that but had been sad about 670 deaths a year ago? “The state has seen 155,988 total cases since the pandemic started. 45 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, which ranks second lowest in the country. 83 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.” He’s happy with nearly one in three of all the residents of Wyoming having been infected with the virus and with Wyoming’s being next to last in the US in vaccinations for COVID-19, which has been the primary cause of people getting infected and dying or being hospitalized? His sense of joy appears perverse.