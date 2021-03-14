Ivers: Religious beliefs shouldn't be imposed by legislatures

The entire pro-life versus pro-choice argument comes down to this divide. Christians and anyone else who believes that a human life along with ensoulment begins at birth should be permitted to observe this belief without harassment so long as it is not imposed upon anyone who doesn’t believe in such a concept of conception. If Christians are to be permitted freedom of their beliefs, then people with differing convictions -- Jews, for example, believe that life of a person begins at birth -- must be accorded their values, so long as they are not imposed upon others. Otherwise, Christians would be violating the civil rights to freedom of religion or ethics of others outside of Christianity in this country. The problem between the pro-life/anti-abortion crowd and the right-to-choice/pro-abortion group is that the former demands that its beliefs be imposed by the legislatures and courts upon everyone, thus denying women the right to choose their reproductive options, including abortion. The latter is not trying to force anyone into making choices or having abortions.