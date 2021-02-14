Jacobson: Cheney doesn't demonstrate Wyoming values

People advocating that Liz represents Wyoming values have no idea what cowboys are about. I was born in Wyoming and attended University of Wyoming. We believe in fairness, integrity, and doing the right thing. Liz does not demonstrate any of those qualities. She made a decision based upon emotions, not fact. She should be ashamed of herself. Yes, she should be censored. She is not from Wyoming and rode into office on her father’s coat tail. Here is some cowboy advice for Liz, ‘when you lose, don’t lose the lesion.’ Cowboys compete and stickup for each other but if you betray us, we will never forget.