Jacobson: Cheney is a hypocrite

Editor: 

Liz Cheney says she is a Constitutionalist and protecting the Constitution through her actions. She is either not aware of what the Constitution says or is picking and choosing what she wants to “protect.”

She claims she supports the First and Second Amendments while she voted for gun control. How is that supporting and following the Second Amendment? She has not taken any action to demand and stop Joe Biden who is not fulfilling his Constitutional duties (Article 2, Section 3, the president “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed …”) that include protecting the U.S. southern border. Her inaction on the porous southern border indicates she condones illegals coming into the United States of America. I do not support and trust hypocrites like Cheney. 

STEPHEN JACOBSON, Cheyenne 

