Jacobson: Vote for Hageman

Editor:

The Race for the U.S. House of Representatives is going to be very close and every single vote will count! The incumbent is counting on multiple Republican candidates and Democrat sympathy votes to win.

I am voting for Harriet Hageman and you should too. Here is why:

Harriet is of Wyoming. She is tough and straight forward. She is focused on Wyoming jobs in energy, tourism and agriculture. She is focused on the southern border crisis, inflation and making America great again. Harriet's financial support is largely from Wyoming residents like you!

The incumbent is focused on Virginia, Washington, and sharing power with the Democrats. Her focus is on smearing Trump and fabricating ideas about Jan. 6. None of the critical questions about Jan. 6 have been answered in spite of the committee spending millions upon millions. Why didn't Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of D.C. ask for the National Guard to be posted after it was authorized? Who were the real instigators? Why are Americans being held without bond in the D.C. prison? Most of the incumbent's financial support comes from outside Wyoming!

Join me in voting for Harriet Hageman in advance or on Aug. 16. Your vote really counts!