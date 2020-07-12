Jacobson: Vote Jim Whipps for coroner

Editor:
Serving Natrona County as elected Coroner for over ten years has been the most rewarding in my entire career as a forensic nurse. My professional career development, education and training intentionally led me to be Coroner. I was fortunate to stay the course. Feeling confident in leaving my post when I retired meant replacing that important position with a person of integrity, but most importantly, with the experience and knowledge of what the position really entails. At that time, my lead investigator, Jim Whipps, was and still is the only qualified, experienced person. Jim’s experience and knowledge after years of working under me and Dr. Thorpen far surpass any other person’s self-claimed-to-fame moments. Jim has been a very successful administrator, department head and director over the Coroner's Office for the past ten months and is only one of ten investigators certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (ABMDI) in Wyoming. His engagement as an investigator with the Coroner's Office has been steadfast since 1999.
Jim’s military background serving our country is exemplary. Coroner Whipps’ notable ability to lead has awarded him posts on meritorious commissions and boards in the state of Wyoming of which he serves currently, one being appointed by Governor Gordon. Coroner Whipps is the only applicant for Coroner who has direct knowledge of duties and responsibilities of the office of Coroner. The Natrona County Commissioners recognized that fact when they chose him to be the next Coroner who could hit the ground running the first day of office. Astonishing as it is to me, no other person who has ever applied or inquired about the position or filed to run for this office actually has the knowledge of the infrastructure it takes to serve our county in this capacity except for Coroner Whipps.
I am proud to know and work with Jim, knowing that he demonstrates compassion for families on the worst day of their lives. I am confident knowing that Coroner Whipps is perpetuating the objectives an internationally accredited office. Vote for Coroner Whipps! www.whippsforcoroner.com
CONNIE JACOBSON, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!