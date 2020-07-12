Jacobson: Vote Jim Whipps for coroner

Serving Natrona County as elected Coroner for over ten years has been the most rewarding in my entire career as a forensic nurse. My professional career development, education and training intentionally led me to be Coroner. I was fortunate to stay the course. Feeling confident in leaving my post when I retired meant replacing that important position with a person of integrity, but most importantly, with the experience and knowledge of what the position really entails. At that time, my lead investigator, Jim Whipps, was and still is the only qualified, experienced person. Jim’s experience and knowledge after years of working under me and Dr. Thorpen far surpass any other person’s self-claimed-to-fame moments. Jim has been a very successful administrator, department head and director over the Coroner's Office for the past ten months and is only one of ten investigators certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (ABMDI) in Wyoming. His engagement as an investigator with the Coroner's Office has been steadfast since 1999.