James: GOP needs to remember Cheney's loyalty

While I am not a member of the GOP party, I do have to lend my support to Rep. Liz Cheney. Her open minded vote for impeachment is representative of a moral politician. She lent her support to the former administration all the way until the Jan. 6 incident. As an American, we ought to be ashamed of the way we turned on each other. The mouth foaming patriots don’t represent us as Americans. Are we not all immigrants? Yes we are! We’re better than that and Cheney proved her point by voting for impeachment. Doesn’t the GOP party remember her loyalty and the job she has done for us so far? Listen to her, we should never have some out of state blowhard try to jump on our bandwagon and stir the pot. Let her do the job the State of Wyoming voted for her to do. Who knows, she might convince me to switch parties. Peace, people. Love, not hate, and we will get more done.