 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James: GOP needs to remember Cheney's loyalty
View Comments

James: GOP needs to remember Cheney's loyalty

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

While I am not a member of the GOP party, I do have to lend my support to Rep. Liz Cheney. Her open minded vote for impeachment is representative of a moral politician. She lent her support to the former administration all the way until the Jan. 6 incident. As an American, we ought to be ashamed of the way we turned on each other. The mouth foaming patriots don’t represent us as Americans. Are we not all immigrants? Yes we are! We’re better than that and Cheney proved her point by voting for impeachment. Doesn’t the GOP party remember her loyalty and the job she has done for us so far? Listen to her, we should never have some out of state blowhard try to jump on our bandwagon and stir the pot. Let her do the job the State of Wyoming voted for her to do. Who knows, she might convince me to switch parties. Peace, people. Love, not hate, and we will get more done.

VICKI JAMES, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News