James: I support Sen. Bouchard

I am a landowner in Senate District 6. I have reached out to Senator Bouchard on many occasions for his assistance, most notably when I testify to the Labor Health Committee on nursing issues. Although my senator is about as smooth as sandpaper, I could always count on him to speak up and question the Committee when discussions were moving in a wrong direction. I think Senate District 6 deserves their voice heard on the committees he was assigned. I question the validity of his removal and support my senator. If they can remove one, they will remove others based on their own opinions of the Legislator. This is unacceptable!