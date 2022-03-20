James: I support Sen. Bouchard

Editor:
I am a landowner in Senate District 6. I have reached out to Senator Bouchard on many occasions for his assistance, most notably when I testify to the Labor Health Committee on nursing issues. Although my senator is about as smooth as sandpaper, I could always count on him to speak up and question the Committee when discussions were moving in a wrong direction. I think Senate District 6 deserves their voice heard on the committees he was assigned. I question the validity of his removal and support my senator. If they can remove one, they will remove others based on their own opinions of the Legislator. This is unacceptable!
JENNIFER JAMES, Green River