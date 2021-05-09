Jamieson: Ability to get vaccinated is a relief

I have read hundreds of news articles about COVID-19 in the past year, including the recent reporting on my own state being populated by the least-likely people to get vaccinated. How strange that so many people seem to be OK with the status quo possibility of their bodies hosting and helping to spread COVID-19 and its variants, at the low end of the scale, or perhaps suffering a miserable and potentially lingering or deadly illness, at the other end of the scale. Maybe I am missing something on the dark web, troll-bot news feed that would explain this.

I understand vaccine hesitancy. I remember looking at the list of vaccines required for my perfect, brand new baby several years ago, and considering claiming a religious exemption to protect my little one from side effects. This was before the vaccine link to autism was thoroughly debunked. The pediatrician told me that if I had ever heard the sound of a small child suffering from whooping cough, I would not be hesitant about vaccines. I acquiesced. Thank you, Dr. Quinn, for patiently helping me get through that time in my life with an immunized child. Looking back now, it seems ridiculous and foolish that I was so focused on the possibility of some rare side effect, that I was forgetting how awful childhood illnesses could be, and what a blessing having access to vaccines is.