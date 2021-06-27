Jamieson: Do the right thing, get vaccinated

Why is the vaccination rate in Wyoming so low? Why are Republican men the group least likely to get vaccinated? It is very frustrating to be vaccinated myself, feeling safe in my own body, yet still worried about the kids who are too young to be vaccinated, and the people I love who are refusing to be vaccinated. What is going to happen in the fall when we are spending more time indoors, and the kids go back to school? Will the school board need to have more meetings about masks? Will the board members resign, rather than subject themselves to the drama and abuse once again? Will businesses continue to lose production because their unvaccinated workers have to be quarantined again and again? How many more people will needlessly suffer and/or die from COVID? Why would anyone take medical advice from Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan? Are Republican men stupid and gullible? I know many Republican men, some for my entire life, and I would not describe them as stupid or gullible.