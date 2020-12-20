Jannotta: Leadership must provide factual information

Editor:

I was disappointed to read about Dr. Igor Shepherd’s comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at a health conference last month. As a Wyoming Department of Health doctor, he was in a position of leadership. To question the legitimacy of the pandemic and propagate the conspiracy theory that it was created by Russia and China as a tool to spread communism is not only misleading but dangerous as well.

Though I am glad to hear that the Wyoming Department of Health has accepted Dr. Igor Shepherd’s resignation, I hope that our leadership continues to do the utmost to ensure that it provides strictly factual information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to our state’s residents.

Furthermore, I hope our congressional representatives like John Barrasso and Liz Cheney will continue to push for the passage of the COVID relief plan in Washington. The virus spread in Wyoming is at an all-time high, the energy economy is struggling, and thousands have lost their jobs. We need federal assistance now more than ever.

SAMANTHA JANNOTTA, Teton Villiage

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0