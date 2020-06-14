Jennings: Let's send a new face to Washington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

It is a shame that a citizen who aspires to public office at the state and federal level must have a significant amount of money to run for political office. Additionally, the aspiring politician has to overcome the entrenched swamp creatures who permeate life in D.C. and to a certain extent, state government. Our founding fathers never imagined a scenario where someone would occupy public office as lifelong career.

The problematic nepotism in Washington D.C. unfortunately reaches us here in Wyoming. Congressional seats can be simply bought by those who have personal wealth and little evidence of successful “real world” experience.

I will be supporting Robert Short in the Wyoming U.S. Senate race for the retiring Mike Enzi’s seat. Robert is a new face in Wyoming politics, he grew up in Wyoming, has worked around the world and here in Wyoming for 40 years. As a successful small business owner, he has proven experience in the private world, and this is the kind of person that I want to represent me and the great state of Wyoming in Washington D.C.