Jensen: Not as a Republican

Editor:

To be clear here, I was raised in Casper, so when Sen. Case's editorial appeared here, I must respond.

I don't remember the year I found it, but it’s been awhile. It was during a time when I was finally considering running for office, or maybe it was when I was finishing my degree and researching “Political Culture in America.” Either way, it’s been awhile. It was also then that I had to decide which party to align with publicly and become involved with.

You see, because like Sen. Case and others who helped him pen “Big-Tent Republicans, We need you,” I do love Wyoming. So when Sen. Case states that “I am tired of the politics of hate and disparagement. I look forward to the primary election as an opportunity to reset the direction of the nation and the Wyoming Republican Party,” I agree. Unfortunately, when Sen. Case then says “I urge you to run as precinct committeeman and committeewoman and run for public office, to support pragmatic Republican candidates…," I believe that time has passed. This call to service should have started when the “Family Values” platform plank received more ayes than nays.

It was that plank that finalized my decision. That plank has dire consequences that reminds me of a quote from Martin Niemoller and although I don’t believe we’re at the stage from which the situation that quote came from, we are at a point in history where change and action must happen. So yes Sen. Case I agree with you on the problem, but not on the solution. The solution you propose should have happened years ago, now is the time to teach 'em a lesson. I encourage folks in Wyoming to be bold. Register to vote, get involved in your county party, become a candidate. But not as a Republican.

MEGHAN JENSEN, Rock Springs

