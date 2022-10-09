Jensen: The people's vote should stand

Editor:

Since the Aug. 16 primary election some members in our Wyoming legislature are conspiring to limit the authority of the secretary of state. I feel as if those in our state Legislature that want to do this are stripping “We The People” of this great state of our vote.

If this bill gets introduced and passed, elections will be overseen by a new (governor appointed) agency. An elections department, or agency, or commission. This would take us the people out of deciding who oversees our elections.

My question is why? The secretary of state has held the sole duty to oversee elections since Wyoming gained statehood in 1890. So why now? Because Chuck Gray said he wants to make sure Wyoming continues to have secure elections?

We voted for Chuck Gray because he stands on the same issues we stand for. I do not think it is right for some members in our legislature to try to override the choices made by the constituents who they work for.

As Per Article 3 Section 46 of our State Constitution, Tara Nethercott, who ran against Chuck Gray in the primary, cannot vote on this subject. She has no say in taking away the secretary of states powers. Article 3 Section 46 states. “A member who has a personal or private interest in any measure or bill proposed or pending, before the legislature shall disclose the fact to the house of which he is a member and shall not vote thereon.” Tara has a special interest because she ran against Chuck for the secretary of state position.

Those in our Legislature who vote and agree with this are not only stripping our secretary of state of some of his duties, but they are stripping us of our vote for him. If any of those in our legislature are in your district, I strongly suggest voting them out.

I urge you to contact your local representatives and let them know this is wrong.