Johnson: Debate should be over by now

"Eagle ruling sparks debate – wind farms unfairly targeted, others disagree." By the initial headline I was hoping that the debate would be over whether or not it’s was OK to kill our national symbol. Sadly, this is not the case. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife wants up front money in the form of “Taking” permits then have someone sit on hill with binoculars and turn off wind farms when they see a bird, so called mitigation. Wind farm industry wants to be treated like a building.