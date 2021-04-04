Johnson: It's not a group decision

Editor:

Since we can’t yet even agree on when life begins, we each will have our own perspectives, assign our own meanings and decide by our own measures where we stand on this hot-button issue.

Each woman faced with an unwanted pregnancy stands at a unique crossroads. The choice and the consequences belong to each one based upon her own particular circumstances, not to legislators. This is not, repeat, not a group decision!

By the time she has grappled with her options and come to her own decision, she certainly needs neither government advice nor approval. You see, this is not a matter of trust. It’s a demand for respect. We're not unruly, clueless 16-year-olds. Very much adult, we run businesses, raise and teach children, author books, manage households and, by the way, vote! However, we women are still fighting for full personhood under the law.

There’s one vow that tops government’s oath of office, the Hippocratic Oath. Quit, just quit bully doctors.

The hypocrisy of anti-abortionists galls. Let’s not kid ourselves here. They’re not truly pro-life. They’re merely pro-birth!